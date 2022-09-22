Details

WSLS, Graham Media Group owned TV stations in Roanoke, Virginia is looking for a full time Broadcast Maintenance Engineer.

Responsibilities

This position will be responsible for installation, maintenance, and repair of broadcast and non-broadcast equipment for WSLS.

This position will also provide IT support so knowledge of network infrastructure, computer systems management and security protocols are preferred.

Maintain and/or repair satellite receivers, cameras, switchers, graphic systems, audio equipment, routers, automation, editing systems, intercoms, monitors, display systems.

Knowledge in field operations including microwave, satellite, ENG live trucks, and various IP live video streaming technologies.

Create and maintain wiring documentation, and system configuration documentation. CAD experience is a plus.

Requirements

The ideal candidate will have at least five years of broadcast maintenance and/or broadcast IT experience.

A technical or bachelor’s degree with a foundation in electronics or IT is preferred.

This individual must be a self-starter and able to learn quickly in a fast-paced environment, working both independently and as part of diverse team. Must be an effective communicator with strong written, verbal and presentation skills.

Ability to lift 50 lbs., climb ladders and work on elevated surfaces, pull and install wiring, use hand, and power tools, work on small components, and perform other physical tasks.

Availability to work flexible hours including early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as needed.

Location: WSLS - TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, Virginia 24016

To apply, please send links of your work, resume, references and completed application to: Ricky Williams, Director of Technology

rwilliams@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.