Weekend Evening Anchor/Reporter

Stories matter. Stories shape our lives in profound ways. Stories can transcend generations. We want you to help tell those stories.

Here at WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group/NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Virginia, we believe journalism matters. That’s why we’re looking for a Weekend Evening Anchor / Reporter with excellent news judgement to join our award-winning team. The ideal candidate is a strong leader, who thrives in a fast-paced environment, excellent storyteller and takes initiative with breaking news. You will live in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and work in our state-of-the-art facility.

Responsibilities:

You will anchor our weekend evening newscasts (6 & 11 PM) and fill-in during the week as needed. You must have strong live anchoring and reporting skills, and the ability to react to breaking news situations quickly – on the anchor desk, in the field, and online. We want this person to help shape our coverage and serve as a mentor to members of the newsroom.

We are looking for a candidate who can form connections with the community and leverage those sources for coverage of important stories. You will be expected to report three days during the week, responding to big stories and turning enterprise and exclusive content for all platforms. There are also opportunities for long-form, special projects and investigative reporting, as assigned.

Qualifications:

· At least 2 years of anchor/reporting experience in a television newsroom

· Must be able to shoot and edit video

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills required

· Ability to work flexible shifts

· Works well in a fast-paced, high-pressure, deadline-driven environment

· College degree in Journalism/Communication preferred

To apply: Send cover letter, resume, references, and application to: VP & General Manager, Jaimie León at jleon@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.