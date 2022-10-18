Fullstack Developer (Node, React, AWS) - Social News Desk

We’re looking for a person with the right blend of experience in both front-end and back-end development, a love for coding and learning, and the ability to work effectively in a fully-remote environment with limited direction.

The Work:

Expand and evolve our SaaS, social media publishing and analytics platform, that empowers thousands of news publishers worldwide

Help grow our emerging advertising and tech-enabled services business

Write code that integrates social media APIs (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc) and other third-parties

Work with massive amounts of social data to provide customers with actionable insights