Description

Branded Content is certainly not new to the media industry, but it’s still an excellent way publishers can set themselves apart from digital agencies. It’s an excellent way for local advertisers to partner with our established brands to create an expert content marketing strategy. The Branded Content team at OMNE, the digital ad agency of Graham Media Group, will support all sponsored content advertising efforts pre- and post-sale.

Initially, the Branded Content Managing Editor will be responsible for revamping the current Branded Content offerings and create a plan for scale. This includes vetting potential vendors, workflows, and pricing/packaging structures. They will continue to analyze and validate the team and products to ensure maximum performance for our advertisers while still supporting the Graham Media voice.

While building out the team, the Branded Content Managing Editor will also support all existing branded content campaigns. This includes working with clients on content direction, producing briefs to send to freelance or staff writers, editing all pieces before going live and trafficking promotional materials.

Responsibilities

Manage all Branded Content campaigns for all Graham Media properties

Develop a team structure for scale

Continuously evaluate product offerings and performance to adjust pricing/packaging as needed

Establish and manage a pool of freelance writers

Provide regular and request reporting for Director of Ad Operations

Experience

5+ years’ experience managing and supporting branded content campaigns preferred

Strong knowledge of broadcast/media editorial ethical guidelines

Strong understanding of Branded Content and where it fits within the sales product suite

Freelance writing connections preferred

Compensation and Benefits

We offer competitive salary, based on experience; comprehensive benefits.

Team: Branded Content | Reports to: Director of Ad Operations

Location: Remote (preference in one of GMG’s markets)

To apply, please send resume to: cdaniel@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.