Weekend Meteorologist

The Blue Ridge Mountains area of Virginia produce some of the most challenging, dynamic, and unpredictable weather in the country. That’s why WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group-owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Weekend Meteorologist to join our award-winning team. Our state-of-the-art broadcast facility allows us to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of platforms, while owning the Weather Authority brand.

Responsibilities:

The ideal candidate will be responsible for producing accurate weather forecasts and weather-related content across multiple platforms. This individual must be ready and take prompt action when severe or disruptive weather occurs. You must be able to produce a forecast that connects with viewers in a clear and concise manner. You will also engage our viewers on all digital platforms. Our team also works together to produce graphics, maps, and contribute to digital content. You must also excel in reporting live from the field and storytelling during big weather events. You will also be responsible for making public appearances on behalf of the television station.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology or a related/equivalent field.

· AMS/NWA Seals preferred.

· Knowledge of Weather Company/MAX equipment preferred.

· Knowledge of Barron a plus.

· One to two years of successful on-air experience in a television news environment.

· Ability to work well in a fast paced, deadline driven environment.

· Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume, references and completed application to: Jaimie León, WSLS General Manager: jleon@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.