Details

WSLS, a Graham Media Group-owned TV station in Roanoke, Virginia is looking for a full-time Assistant Director of Technology.

Responsibilities

This position reports to the Director of Technology to assist in coordination and implementation of strategic technology and operations initiatives for both broadcast television and digital platforms.

The Assistant Director of Technology will supervise and manage the IT and engineering technical teams within the Engineering department and assist with all aspects of the broadcast station and its multi-platform content distribution.

The Assistant Director of Technology leads a team of broadcast engineers and IT professionals, ensuring that the department effectively and proactively services the stations’ news, local programming, and digital operations needs. This role assists in overseeing the physical plant operations and improvements. The Assistant Director of Technology assists with preparing the fiscal operating budget for the department, including the capital budget.

This mission-critical role will be responsible for collaboration with all station departments and stakeholders on new technologies and workflow development to enable high-quality, fast-paced content creation and will assist in leading the technical side of the creative vision for WSLS’s on-air and digital experiences across all distribution platforms.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree (computing or engineering program preferred) and/or formal training in IT or a related field

Previous employment in the capacity of Assistant Director of Technology/Engineering or a minimum of 5 years as Engineering Supervisor or a similar position, in broadcasting, production, or institutional organization is preferred.

Familiarity with all applicable FCC, and OSHA rules & regulations as well as recommended practices of SMPTE and ATSC will be considered.

Excellent verbal and writing skills will be expected as well as strong interpersonal skills.

Proven experience as a team builder and leader that provides clear structure and managerial oversight of the Engineering department.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including some travel with occasional night, weekend, and on-call work in support of a 24-7 television operation.

Location: WSLS - TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, Virginia 24016

To apply, please send links of your work, resume, references, and completed application to: Ricky Williams, Director of Technology

rwilliams@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.