WSLS Promotion Producer

Are you bursting with creativity? Do you LOVE all things digital and social media? Do you consider yourself an expert at creating highly engaging and visual posts? Well, keep reading.

WSLS, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated TV station in the Roanoke-Lynchburg market, is seeking a highly motivated Digital Promotion Producer to help promote WSLS and all our offerings on all digital platforms. You will be working in our new, state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

The role: You will help lead WSLS marketing strategies and goals. You should be living immersed in social and digital platforms. You will be researching, writing, editing, and posting digital and social media promotion for WSLS10 on all our digital, streaming, social and tv platforms. You will work hand-in-hand with the News Department, including attending news meetings to prepare for your posts. You must be up on current events and follow breaking news and be able to produce digital and social media posts on tight deadlines. Your posts will be for several platforms, including YouTube Reels and Shorts, Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, and any other digital platform. You may also shoot and produce daily topical promos for on-air when needed and may produce long-form programs. You will embrace the digital tracking platforms we use daily and track the performance of your posts. You should be a self-starter with the ability to work independently and with your team.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

- Attend daily news meetings and participate in choosing stories to tease.

-Produce social and digital posts daily by working directly with News and Creative Services to create effective teases.

-Produce, shoot, edit several image marketing spots for all digital platforms throughout the year.

- Proficient, creative writing skills are a must.

- Editing (Premiere or similar) skill preferred, and skills with editing tools like Wibbitz highly recommended.

- You must be a consumer of news and understand the role of promotion in making our content relevant to our audiences.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Excellent writing skills are imperative.

· Experience producing content for social media.

· Traffic WSLS promotions and content on social and digital platforms; i.e. BlueConic, Facebook Ads Manager, Google Ads Manager, YouTube, TikTok, Social News Desk and others. You, along with your team, will also work on daily WSLS tv logs.

· Strong ability to write and edit copy and shoot and edit video.

· Ability to work under very tight deadlines and pressure to write effective social posts by working in conjunction News and your Creative Services team.

· Effective internal and external communication skills.

· Embrace WSLS10′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

The above description does not necessarily include all the essential functions or occasional work assignments of this position.

Submit your resume and completed application to Creative Services Director, Burt Spangler: bspangler@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.

You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.