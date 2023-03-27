Mission Statement

The WSLS 10 Advertising Sales Department is a passionate team of business development professionals who build relationships by listening to the needs of our clients and deliver results using data driven recommendations with the array of marketing tactics at our disposal.

WANTED: An Account Executive who:

Is self-motivated and sets ambitious goals.

Always does the right things for the right reasons.

Is energized by working hard.

Can adapt easily and resolve client issues with a smile.

Never met a stranger.

Feels a sense of urgency to act for their clients.

Anticipates problems and gets in front of them.

Did you answer yes to these questions?

Let’s talk!

Allan Mower | amower@wsls.com | 540-512-1504

Job Summary

The Account Executive will assess clients’ marketing challenges and solve those needs by developing customer-focused campaigns using our integrated assets. They will present advertising and marketing proposals and provide ongoing service to clients. Most importantly, the Account Executive meets or exceeds all revenue budgets.

Would you like to represent WSLS 10 in your community and help business owners connect with new customers who are streaming, watching TV, or looking at their phones?

Education, Experience and Skills

Qualified applicants may have previous sales, advertising and/or marketing experience.

Having a broad network of contacts in the region is a plus. Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience. A Valid Driver’s license, proof of insurance and dependable transportation are required. Other skills include the ability to communicate effectively in written and verbal form. Proficiency in Microsoft Office is preferred.

Reward

Compensation for this position is 100% commission and comes with an existing list of billing accounts. Bonuses are available over and above commission. Full-time employees receive a strong benefits package including medical, dental, and 401k.

I look forward to connecting with you!

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

Growth, experience, and training.

Our employees are our most valuable resource. We encourage entrepreneurship and initiative and recognize and reward achievement. At WSLS, we will work with you to help you reach your full potential through ongoing career development programs. We are also committed to ongoing training throughout your career and to hiring from within – across the Graham Media Group family of companies.

