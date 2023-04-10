Position Title: Newscast Producer

Can you make your newscast stand out, be creative, and original? WSLS-TV, the Graham Media Group/NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Virginia, is looking for an experienced television producer. We are looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and takes initiative with breaking news, weather coverage, and showcasing our original, enterprise content. Roanoke is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia. From an array of outdoor attractions to being just a short drive to major metropolitan cities along the East Coast, the Roanoke Valley has it all.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will oversee all major components of their assigned newscasts, including writing stories and coordinating with news managers, reporters, anchors, and the production department.

The successful candidate will also have extensive control room experience and can handle breaking news and spot news coverage for hours at a time.

Must be an active participant in our editorial process, by pitching stories, and understanding the use of social media and digital platforms to showcase content on television.

Must be a newscast “doctor,” using our graphics system to showcase stories, and write accurate engaging scripts for our staff of seasoned anchors.

Qualifications:

· Extensive knowledge of television news

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills required

· Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

· 1-2 years’ experience as a producer in a television news operation preferred

· College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Location: WSLS - TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, Virginia 24016

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume, reel and cover letter to:

Scott Flannigan, News Director

sflannigan@wsls.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.