Graham Media Group is seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Corporate Payroll Administrator to join our finance team. This position will report directly to the VP/CFO. As a Corporate Payroll Administrator, you will be responsible for managing and processing the company’s payroll accurately and efficiently. The role requires a thorough understanding of payroll practices and tax regulations within our markets, and experience with union contracts.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Implements, maintains, and reviews payroll processing systems to ensure timely and accurate processing of payroll transactions including salaries, benefits, garnishments, taxes, and other deductions.

Ensures accurate and timely processing of payroll updates including new hires, terminations, and changes to pay rates.

Prepares and maintains accurate records and reports of payroll transactions.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, and local payroll, wage, and hour laws and best practices.

Facilitates audits by providing records and documentation to auditors.

Identifies and recommends updates to payroll processing software, systems, and procedures.

Verify and reconcile payroll data to ensure proper recording of employee information, benefits, and deductions.

Reconcile payroll, tax, and benefits accounts to provide to Corporate Accountant

Set up and maintain all payroll tax accounts within states and ensure appropriate rates are set up within our HRMS system and with our Tax Provider.

Produces payroll journal entries and accruals for all Graham Media Group business units.

Collaborate with VP/CFO and HR to ensure accurate and up-to-date organizational structure and employee details within HRMS, along with appropriate coding to integrate with our ERP system.

Administrator and liaison between Graham Media Group and our Tax Services Provider

Assists with on-boarding and training of new station HR Coordinators.

Quarterly and Year end reconciliations for insurance companies, audit teams, internal requirements.

Stay updated on changes in payroll regulations and best practices.

Liaison between Graham Media Group and Graham Holdings HRIS team.

Submit tickets to Graham Holdings HRIS with issues, modifications, and enhancements to HRMS.

Continued training related to HRMS to ensure the Graham Media Group is taking advantage of available capabilities.

Back-up processor for local markets payroll.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or a related field preferred.

Proven experience as a Payroll Specialist or in a similar role.

Proficiency with payroll software (Workday preferred) and MS Office Suite, especially excel.

Proficient with ERP Systems, Oracle Cloud preferred.

Extensive knowledge of the payroll function including preparation, balancing, internal control, and payroll taxes.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information and integrity.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent mathematical and analytical skills.

Compensation and Benefits

We offer a competitive salary, based on experience, and comprehensive benefits.

Team: Graham Media Group | Reports to: VP/Chief Financial Officer

Location: Remote in one of GMG’s markets

To apply, please send resume to: kparker@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.