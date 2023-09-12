WSLS-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned / NBC-affiliated station, is on the search for a leader, coach, creative thinker, innovator, and top-notch journalist to join our news team as an Evening Executive Producer.

Responsibilities:

Our next EP will come to work every day, with the passion and drive to be the #1 news organization in the Roanoke area on all platforms. Roanoke is a diverse, growing city with a non-stop appetite for breaking news, enterprise, and investigative journalism. It’s a market prone to disruptive weather events and winning weather coverage is a top priority.

You’ll help lead the editorial direction of the newsroom, focusing on stories that interest and engage our very diverse audience. Our ideal candidate is someone who’s obsessed with understanding and serving our target audience understands how to showcase big stories with memorable live shots, has impeccable news judgment, and can motivate and lead MMJs and producers while maintaining a professional mentality under pressure.

Our Executive Producers need to react to breaking news and weather without hesitation and be willing to scrap stories the team has been working on all day to get it covered.

Qualifications:

3-5 years experience as a Producer in a large market television news operation or Executive Producer in a midsize market preferred.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

Creative news, promo, and tease writer

Must be a strong copy editor with attention to detail on spelling and grammar

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Must be a self-starter, excited by taking on new challenges and working with new technology

Must work well in stressful situations and under the pressure of daily deadlines

Must be willing to work early morning hours/overnight as needed

Must have good creative and editorial judgment and a mastery of journalistic ethics and libel laws

Must understand metrics used for television and digital success.

Location:

WSLS-TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, VA 24016

To apply please send links of your work, resume, references, and a completed application to:

Scott Flannigan, WSLS 10 News Director: sflannigan@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.