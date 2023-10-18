Job Posting: Part-Time College Newsroom Trainee Program

Company: Graham Media Group Virginia, LLC dba WSLS-TV

Location: Roanoke, VA

Position Type: Part-Time

About Us:

WSLS is a dynamic and innovative multimedia broadcast company committed to nurturing talent and providing valuable learning experiences to college students. We are excited to offer a Part-Time College Newsroom Trainee Program that will empower students to gain real-world experience, enhance their skills, and prepare for future career opportunities.

Position Overview:

Are you a motivated college student eager to jumpstart your career? Are you looking for a part-time opportunity that offers hands-on experience and mentorship? If so, our Part-Time College Newsroom Trainee Program is the perfect opportunity for you. We are seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals who are passionate about broadcast production and are ready to take their learning to the next level.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support various projects and tasks.



Gain practical experience in production, photography, and editing.



Learn from experienced professionals through mentorship and guidance.



Contribute fresh ideas and innovative solutions to challenges.



Qualifications:

Enrolled in an accredited college or university in senior year, journalism or production degree. Returning interns preferred.



Pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism or communications



Strong interpersonal and communication skills.



Eagerness to learn and adapt to new challenges.



Ability to work independently and as part of a team.



Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.



Benefits:

Flexible part-time hours to accommodate your class schedule.



Valuable hands-on experience in a real-world work environment.



Mentorship and guidance from industry professionals.



Networking opportunities.



Potential for growth and career advancement.



How to Apply:

If you are excited about the opportunity to join our Part-Time College Newsroom Trainee Program and grow with our team, please submit the following:

Your resume, including relevant coursework and extracurricular activities.



A cover letter detailing your interest in production or broadcast and why you are a strong fit for this program.



Your most recent transcript (unofficial is acceptable).



Please submit your application to jperzan@wsls.com with the subject line “Part-Time College Newsroom Trainee Program Application - [Your Name].”

Join us in shaping your future while contributing to our success!

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.