Customer Success Manager - Social News Desk

Company Overview:

Social News Desk is a leading provider of social media publishing software (SaaS), empowering news organizations, government agencies and businesses to effectively manage their social media presence. Our innovative platform enables clients to publish, monitor, and analyze content across various social media channels, ensuring they stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Position Overview:

We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven Customer Success Manager to join our team. As a Customer Success Manager at Social News Desk, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring our clients achieve maximum value from our software and experience exceptional levels of satisfaction. You will be the main point of contact for clients, guiding them through onboarding, offering continuous support, and fostering long-term relationships.

Responsibilities:

Onboarding and Training:

Lead clients through the onboarding process, ensuring a smooth and efficient implementation of Social News Desk’s software.

Provide comprehensive training sessions to clients, empowering them to leverage the full potential of our platform.

Customize training programs based on individual client needs and goals.

Relationship Management:

Establish and maintain strong relationships with clients, serving as their primary point of contact for all inquiries, concerns, and support needs.

Anticipate client needs and proactively offer solutions and insights to enhance their experience.

Product Expertise:

Develop a deep understanding of Social News Desk’s software capabilities and updates.

Stay informed about industry trends and social media best practices to provide clients with valuable insights and recommendations.

Issue Resolution:

Address and resolve client issues promptly, collaborating with internal teams to ensure timely and effective solutions.

Escalate complex issues to appropriate teams while maintaining transparency and clear communication with clients.

Retention and Upselling:

Identify opportunities for upselling additional services or features to existing clients based on their evolving needs and goals.

Work towards achieving client retention targets through proactive engagement and value-driven interactions.

Marketing:

Develop and write engaging blog posts that showcase industry trends, social media best practices, and the unique features of Social News Desk’s platform.

Collaborate closely with clients to create compelling case studies that highlight successful implementations, showcasing measurable outcomes and positive results.

Qualifications:

Proven experience in customer service or account management, preferably within the software or SaaS industry.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong problem-solving abilities with a focus on delivering solutions.

Familiarity with social media platforms and trends.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Worksite: This position is remote. Employees are required to maintain their own in-home office space which is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9am-6pm ET with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant.

If you are a motivated and customer-focused professional who thrives in a collaborative environment, we invite you to apply for the position of Customer Success Manager at Social News Desk. Join us in shaping the future of social media management for brands everywhere.

Please send cover letter, resume and references to:

Savannah Cokeroft at scokeroft@socialnewsdesk.com.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

SND/GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, SND/GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.