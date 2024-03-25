Graham Media has an outstanding opportunity for a full-time Regional Director of Finance position. The Regional Director of Finance serves as a key member of our corporate finance team helping the station and its digital media entities operate efficiently and effectively, monitoring key business metrics and identifying and communicating risks and opportunities to deliver a quality product in a highly ethical environment. This position will report to the VP/CFO of Graham Media Group and will work closely with the Director of Accounting and Director of FP&A.

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Regional Director of Finance to oversee the financial operations of our television stations and digital media businesses. As the Regional Director of Finance, you will be responsible for managing the financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and accounting functions of the stations and digital media businesses. You will also be responsible for ensuring that all financial reports are accurate and comply with regulatory standards and company policies. This role will handle a minimum of two Graham Media Group markets.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement financial strategies to ensure the financial health and stability of the station.

Prepare and manage the annual budget and capital plans, ensuring that it aligns with the company’s goals and strategic objectives.

Conduct financial analysis and modeling to provide insights into the company’s performance and identify areas for improvement.

Oversee the accounting function, including the maintenance of accurate financial records and the preparation of financial statements.

Ensure compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and accounting and Sarbanes Oxley standards.

Monitor and report on the company’s financial performance to General Manager, Department Heads and Corporate VP/CFO.

Plan and review payroll increases, payroll registers and payroll reporting.

Assure compliance with company policies, state and federal laws, regulations, and FCC reporting requirements.

Cultivate culture of excellence and a collaborative work environment.

Liaison between station and corporate and audit staff

Travel will be required to the markets being handled by the Regional Director of Finance. This travel will surround key deliverables such as the 3-year forecast/5-year capital, annual budget planning meetings and corporate meeting, strategic planning initiatives and financial close. These meetings will be with the VP/GM and leadership teams in the market.

The Regional Finance Director will back up counterparts as needed.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or a related field; MBA or CPA preferred.

At least 10 years of experience in finance or accounting, with at least 5 years in a leadership role.

Experience in the television, digital or media industry preferred, although not required.

Strong financial analysis and modeling skills.

Demonstrated success in accounting and financial planning, with expertise in budgeting and planning.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively with all levels of the organization.

Demonstrated leadership and management skills.

Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to handle multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Knowledge of accounting and financial software, Oracle Preferred (ERP, EPM, ARC, Procurement).

Advance proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications.

To apply, please send resume to: kparker@grahammedia.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.