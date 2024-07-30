Sales Executive – Social News Desk

About Us:

Social News Desk is a leading SaaS company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses. Our platform empowers organizations to manage, measure, and optimize their social media presence effectively. As we continue to grow, we are seeking a dynamic and results-driven Sales Executive to join our team.

Position Overview:

We are looking for an experienced Sales Executive to drive our outbound demand generation and inbound sales efforts. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in B2B SaaS sales and be fluent in the latest sales software tools such as Hubspot and Outreach.io. If you are passionate about sales, technology, and social media, we want to hear from you!

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and execute outbound demand generation strategies to identify and engage potential clients.

Manage the entire sales cycle from lead generation to closing deals.

Respond to inbound sales inquiries and convert leads into customers.

Utilize sales software tools (Hubspot, Outreach.io, etc.) to track, manage, and report on sales activities.

Build and maintain strong relationships with prospects and clients.

Collaborate with the marketing team to align sales strategies with marketing campaigns.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and the competitive landscape.

Requirements:

Proven experience in B2B SaaS sales.

Proficiency with sales software tools such as Hubspot and Outreach.io.

Strong understanding of social media management and digital marketing.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Results-oriented with a track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets.

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field is preferred.

Must work from one of these states: MI, FL, KS, OH, TX, IL, GA

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and commission structure.

Comprehensive benefits package.

Opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

A collaborative and innovative work environment.

The chance to be part of a growing company at the forefront of social media management technology.

Location:

This job is open to qualified applicants who reside in a state in which Graham Media Group owns and operates television stations: Michigan, Florida, Texas, and Virginia.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and why they are the ideal fit for this position. Please send your application to Aaron King, General Manager – Social News Desk, aking@socialnewsdesk.com with the subject line “Sales Executive Application – [Your Name]”.

Social News Desk is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Social News Desk will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.