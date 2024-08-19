Description

Graham Media Group is seeking an IT Broadcast Solutions Engineer with a broad background in both Information and Broadcast Technologies to lead in the support of GMG corporate infrastructure and applications. You will be part of 24/7 on-call team that is responsible for designing and developing scalable, maintainable, highly available network architectures for both business and broadcast applications that meet GMG business objectives.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Station Support

WideOrbit administration and support.

AWS experience in managing networks.

Second level user support requests from Station IT departments.

Work with Station staff & vendors to troubleshoot and resolve issues.

Create and maintain a variety of computer images for Windows and Mac OS systems.

Corporate Support & Projects

Evaluate new product versions and recommend upgrade schedules.

Test and document system behavior, performance, and security.

Plan, design and implement IT-based broadcast solutions such as graphics, editing, archiving, transmission & monitoring.

Manage Active Directory, Group Polices and Logon Scripts.

Install, configure, maintain, and upgrade Microsoft Windows & Linux-based server operating systems and applications.

Establish and document deployment standards and procedures for supporting applications.

Document system performance, bugs, debugging, and program requirements.

Provide on-call support 24/7 as part of a scheduled rotation.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

A minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience as a Systems Administrator, IT Support or Analyst role with at least 2 years of supporting a broadcast/live production environment (concurrent or separate).

Able to work in high-pressure environments, supporting critical on-air broadcast systems.

Functional understanding of live news production workflows, media asset management, and professional video format standards.

Working knowledge of broadcast transmission technologies including microwave, video over IP, multicast, unicast & CDNs.

Solid understanding of the OSI model.

Knowledge of the full TCP/IP stack and its routing protocols.

In-depth knowledge of deploying, maintaining, troubleshooting Cisco or Arista networking hardware.

Hands-on experience with Cisco Catalyst and Nexus switches.

Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.

Experience with the following technologies is a plus but not required.

Knowledge of WideOrbit applications

Knowledge of Oracle cloud applications

Familiarity with National Institute of Standards and Practices (NIST)

Working knowledge of Palo Alto or other firewalls, CrowdStrike, Network Access Control appliances such as CounterAct Forescout and any IPS/IDS systems

To apply please e-mail resume to itcareers@grahammedia.com with subject line “IT Broadcast Solutions Engineer”. No calls will be accepted.

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.