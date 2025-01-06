At WSLS, we embrace innovation, creativity, and diversity within our news team. We provide an environment where you can unleash your potential as a reporter, connect deeply with the community, and contribute to a culture of transparency and trust. We are seeking a dynamic, energetic, and passionate news reporter who thrives on engaging with and enriching our community across all platforms, including on air, online, and on social media. Breaking away from the traditional constraints of television news, we are searching for an individual ready to pivot seamlessly between collecting news for our broadcasts, digital platforms and updating our live stream audience in real-time. If you are a reporter with the skills to light up the screen, captivate an audience, and bring the news to life, we invite you to join our forward-thinking team.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As a Reporter for WSLS, you will be at the forefront of community news, crafting stories that inform, impact, and inspire. This role demands a creative storyteller and writer who is not only adept at live reporting but also possesses an enterprising spirit to generate original content. The ideal candidate is someone passionate about connecting with the community, using transparency and authenticity as tools to build trust and rapport with viewers. This position offers exciting opportunities for growth within an organization committed to reinventing the way news is delivered.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Engage viewers with compelling storytelling across all platforms, prioritizing clarity, engagement, and innovation.

Generate unique story ideas daily, demonstrating a keen understanding of the community’s pulse and what resonates with viewers.

Showcase exceptional live reporting skills, responding promptly to breaking news with accuracy and poise.

Act as a “guide” in stories, demonstrating a strong connection to the community through active and engaging reporting.

Employ a transparent reporting process, weaving behind-the-scenes content into storytelling to enhance viewer understanding and trust.

Participate in editorial meetings with potential lead stories, ready to develop them from conception to on-air presentation.

Collaborate with news management, producers, and other team members to ensure a cohesive and comprehensive news coverage strategy.

Maintain a robust network of contacts, leveraging these relationships to break exclusive news and provide depth to your reporting.

Will be required to occasionally shoot, produce and edit daily news stories (non WDIV).

Other duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

3-5 years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment, evidencing strong storytelling, live reporting, and news-gathering skills.

A college degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field is preferred.

Proficiency with current computer software, newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, and social media platforms.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively under high pressure and within tight deadlines.

Strong interviewing skills and the capability to shoot and edit video as needed.

A clear, energetic, and engaging on-camera presence.

A flexible schedule with the willingness to work irregular hours, including nights, weekends, holidays, and in response to breaking news.

A valid driver’s license with a record acceptable to the company, facilitating travel to various locations for news gathering.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

A college degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field.

Bilingual abilities to connect with a broader audience.

Experience in a variety of reporting formats, including experimental video strategies and non-traditional storytelling techniques.

A history of investigative or original, enterprise reporting that demonstrates an impact on the community.

Familiarity with multimedia storytelling, including the use of graphics and data to enhance stories.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Jaimie Leon, Vice President & General Manager, here.

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.