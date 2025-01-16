This role is located in Roanoke, VA.

We’re not just reporting the news — we’re reimagining how it’s told.

We’re looking for a dynamic Community Engagement Journalist to join our team and help shape a bold new approach to local storytelling. This role is ideal for a filmmaker-minded journalist who thrives on pushing creative boundaries, spotlighting underrepresented voices, and using solutionary, documentary-style journalism to spark connection and inspire change in communities but also, importantly, in content created for networks.

You’ll produce stories that don’t just inform — they engage, challenge, and uplift. We want narratives that break the mold of traditional news segments, blending emotion, depth, and visual storytelling to explore what matters most in Roanoke and beyond.

If you’re a self-starter with a creative edge, a passion for community, and the skills to craft compelling video content across platforms, we want to hear from you.

Responsibilities:

Develop, produce, and edit original stories that integrate innovative storytelling and filmmaking techniques.

Create emotionally resonant, solution-focused content that challenges conventional narratives.

Build real relationships with community members, translating those connections into powerful content.

Engage authentically across platforms — responding to comments, trends, and feedback with voice and purpose.

Experiment with new formats, styles, and platforms to amplify impact and engagement.

Stay informed on trends in social media, audience development, and visual journalism.

Key Qualifications:

BS/BA in journalism, film, communications, or a related discipline — or equivalent professional experience.

Proven experience in video production, content creation, and social media storytelling.

Deep understanding of narrative structure, visual composition, and audience psychology.

Skilled with editing software and digital publishing tools (e.g. Adobe Premiere, DaVinci, Canva, Meta Suite, etc.).

Strong sense of initiative, curiosity, and creativity.

Collaborative mindset with the ability to work independently and cross-functionally.

Passion for lifting underrepresented voices and highlighting community-based solutions.

Valid driver’s license, good driving record, and proof of insurance at required levels.

To apply, please send resume to: pburger@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.