Location: Remote – must be in one of GMG’s markets (Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

About the Role

Graham Media Group is looking for a strategic and forward-thinking Vice President of Technology to lead the unification of our technology systems into a cohesive, future-ready operation. This is a transformative leadership role at the intersection of content, technology, and newsroom innovation.

You’ll play a key role in shaping the technical foundation for our company’s shift toward streaming-first, 24/7 news delivery, while supporting journalists and station teams across all markets. You will lead a small team tasked with aligning stations technology leadership, systems and workflows, and over time, help evolve a unified tech structure.

Key Responsibilities

Lead the integration of broadcast and digital technologies into a single, strategic tech vision

Modernize systems that support news production and delivery across CMS, NRCS, playout, and graphics

Collaborate with editorial, engineering, and station leads to simplify and standardize tools and workflows

Serve as a technology advocate for our internal customers — our newsrooms

Build the foundation for a larger unified tech team while minimizing disruption in the early stages

Champion and support development of your team, advocating for and expecting a high bar for internal customer service

Qualifications

10+ years of technology leadership in media, broadcasting, or digital news organizations

Experience consolidating or modernizing tech platforms across multiple teams or markets

Strong understanding of both digital (CMS, VMS, analytics) and broadcast (playout, NRCS) systems

A collaborative leadership style and the ability to work across departments and locations

Vision for a newsroom-first support model that’s responsive, scalable, and strategic

Preferred Qualifications

Experience working with AI, automation, or next-gen news delivery tools

Familiarity with federated organizations and dotted-line management

A passion for empowering content creators with the right technology at the right time

Travel Requirements

Able to travel with regular frequency to GMG markets, sometimes on short notice.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to:

careers@grahammedia.com

No Phone Calls Please

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.