Newsroom Technology & Workflow Strategist

Location: In Person – Must be in one of GMG’s markets: Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

About the Role

We are seeking a dynamic and forward-thinking leader to shape the future of our newsroom by driving the ongoing evolution of technology and workflow strategy. This role goes far beyond overseeing a system migration — it is about building and sustaining a culture of efficiency, problem-solving, innovation, and collaboration that will define how our newsroom operates for years to come. By continuously refining processes, championing best practices, and integrating emerging tools like AI, this individual will ensure our teams are always equipped to tell stories smarter, faster, and across every platform.

This role is both strategic and hands-on: you will be responsible for defining workflows that evolve with changing technology, guiding newsroom teams through ongoing transformation, and ensuring our operations stay aligned with the demands of a multiplatform environment. Beyond implementation, you’ll act as the long-term steward of these systems, preventing workflow drift, adapting processes as new tools emerge, and fostering a culture where innovation consistently enhances storytelling and collaboration.

Key Responsibilities

Workflow Design & Optimization: Lead the development of newsroom workflows in a cloud-based, story-centric environment. Ensure systems are set up to maximize efficiencies in story creation, media management, and collaboration. Evaluate, document, and continually refine production processes.

Implementation & Transition Management: Oversee the migration from traditional newsroom systems (ENPS/iNews) into cloud production tools. Partner with editorial, engineering, and IT teams to ensure seamless content flow across the organization. Identify gaps and create solutions that enhance story delivery and distribution.

Training & Change Management: Develop and deliver training programs for newsroom staff, producers, and technical teams. Act as a mentor and advocate for new workflows, helping teams adapt quickly and confidently. Serve as the primary resource for best practices in cloud-based newsroom production.

Innovation & Efficiency: Leverage AI, automation, and cloud-native features to reduce redundancy and accelerate production. Promote collaboration by ensuring content is accessible and easy to share across teams. Stay current on industry trends, recommending improvements and new technologies.



Required Qualifications

Strong understanding of newsroom operations, broadcast workflows, and digital storytelling.

Proven experience with newsroom systems (ENPS, iNews) and/or cloud-based production environments.

Track record of leading workflow transitions or major technology adoptions.

Excellent communication, training, and change management skills.

Ability to bridge the gap between editorial needs and technical solutions.

Familiarity with AI, media asset management, and collaboration tools a plus.

10 years of experience in similar role.

Additional Information

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact

Phil Brooks, Vice President of Technology

pbrooks@grahammedia.com