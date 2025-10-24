Reports To: Client Experience Manager

Location: Remote - strongly preferred in one of GMG’s markets (Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

Description

The Digital Solutions Planner supports the digital sales team by building smart, customized strategies for clients before the sale. This role connects creative thinking, platform knowledge, and vendor expertise to craft solutions that drive measurable client results. Working closely with Digital Sales Strategists, Account Executives, and vendor partners, the Digital Solutions Planner ensures every proposal is strategic, feasible, and ready to win business.

Responsibilities

Develop pre-sale strategies and media plans that align with client objectives, leveraging input from internal teams and external vendors.

Works with vendors to confirm targeting capabilities, inventory availability, and performance expectations for proposals.

Support Digital Sales Strategists and Account Executives by translating client goals into actionable digital advertising solutions.

Create polished presentations and proposals that clearly communicate campaign strategy, deliverables, and KPIs.

Identify key performance indicators and conversion goals to help clients understand what success looks like.

Stay current on platform capabilities, vendor products, and category trends to proactively guide sales recommendations.

Ensure internal documentation and proposals are consistent, accurate, and aligned with company standards.

Requirements

Minimum of 3 years of experience in digital marketing, media planning, or advertising sales support.

Familiarity with digital ad products including display, OTT/CTV, social, and search.

Strong analytical and presentation skills with a detail-oriented mindset.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills; thrives in a team-driven environment.

Experience with proposal tools or media planning platforms is a plus (Basis, WideOrbit, or similar).

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact:

Bob Allen

rallen@grahammedia.com