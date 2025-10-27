Reports to: Sr. Director of Sales

Work Location: Detroit, MI

Description

The Client Experience Manager (CEM) leads a high-performing team of Client Experience Account Managers and a Digital Solutions Planner to drive client satisfaction, retention, and revenue growth. The CEM is responsible for overseeing all aspects of client support, building scalable processes, and fostering a culture of excellence. This role blends leadership, customer engagement, project management, and data-driven strategy to ensure clients receive exceptional service and measurable results.

Responsibilities

Lead, mentor, and manage a team that focuses on the client experience through advisement of result-based solutions, execution of campaigns and recommendations for optimization and future growth.

Develop, implement, and refine workflows that streamline pre- and post-sale processes.

Establish best practices for client deliverables, including reporting cadence, onboarding, and project management.

Foster team growth through training on campaign strategy, optimization, and industry trends.

Track and analyze team KPIs to measure impact and identify areas for improvement.

Partner with Director of Digital, Digital Sales Strategist and Account Executives to develop and deliver compelling, data-driven presentations using tools like Claritas.

Support revenue growth by building retention strategies and strengthening client relationships.

Collaborate with leadership to align client experience strategies with organizational goals.

Travel for market visits to support client retention and business growth.

Design and deliver training for Account Executives on Ad Operations processes and data- driven reporting.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

Minimum of 5 years of account management experience, preferably within media or digital advertising.

Minimum of 2 years of experience managing direct reports.

Strong project management skills with the ability to juggle multiple priorities and deadlines.

Excellent presentation and communication skills, both pre- and post-sale.

Proven ability to think critically, proactively solve problems, and adapt to change.

Strong digital acumen and understanding of marketing trends.

Ability to train, coach, and inspire team members and sales partners.

Detail-oriented team player with excellent interpersonal skills.

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact:

Bob Allen

rallen@grahammedia.com