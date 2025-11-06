Corporate Accountant – Financial Accounting Team

Location: Remote in one of GMG’s markets Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL

Reports to: Director of Accounting

Graham Media Group is seeking a detail-oriented and experienced Corporate Accountant to join our Financial Accounting Team. This position plays a critical role in ensuring accurate financial reporting and compliance with company and industry standards. The ideal candidate will bring strong technical accounting skills, sound judgment, and a hands-on approach to managing the financial close process and related accounting functions.

Key Responsibilities

Lead and support month-end, quarter-end, and year-end closings, including preparation and review of journal entries, general ledger reconciliations, and financial reports.

Maintain and reconcile fixed assets in accordance with GMG’s asset policy.

Prepare and file monthly sales tax and annual property tax reports.

Manage specialized industry reporting, including music license fees, trade, and syndication reporting.

Prepare monthly balance sheet reconciliations and assist in analyzing financial statements.

Develop and deliver ad hoc financial reports as requested by the CFO and Director of Accounting.

Assist with internal and external audit reviews.

Prepare and maintain Joint Venture financial statements and related documentation.

Review and submit National Representative Commission reports.