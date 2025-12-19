Reports to: Manager, Client Experience

Work Location: Detroit, MI

Description

The Client Experience team supports the sales team with the goal of campaign performance, client satisfaction and revenue generation, retention and growth. The Client Experience Account Manager is the main point of contact for all post-sale clients. The CEAM quarterbacks all facets of the campaign, monitoring performance against the clients’ goals once closed. They analyze campaign reports, make recommendations for optimization or growth to clients in tandem with Account Executives. They are collaborative, strategic, and forward-thinking problem solvers focused on providing excellent client experience and driving results. For campaigns that qualify, after closing, the Digital Sales Strategist will hand off the campaign – Strategy, solutions, KPIs - and the CEAM will onboard the client.

Responsibilities

Build rapport with clients and provide excellent customer service.

Main point of contact post-sale, coordinate reporting calls and check-ins.

Strategize with AE and DSS on optimization strategies, growth areas and revenue generating concepts to provide clients with greater results.

Responsible for receiving orders from AE and checking for accuracy before submitting.

Monitor campaign performance and collaborate with Ops on campaign optimizations.

Setup Client reporting dashboards and help client understand their results according to their KPIs.

Advise Digital Solutions Planner and Digital Sales Strategist on campaign performance to drive decision-making on future campaigns.

Continually seek ongoing strategies to optimize campaigns to client performance KPIs.

Provide ideas to streamline internal processes to maximize team efficiency.

Mastery of Graham Media Product Suite (Primary Digital Focus, Linear Secondary).

Collaborate with Ad Ops, Order Entry and Sales to communicate campaign changes.

Quarterly in-person recap meetings for qualified client campaigns

Requirements/Experience

3+ Years managing digital/linear advertising/marketing campaigns

3+ Years of client service or account management

Strong communication and customer service skills

Experience managing client reporting dashboards

Familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite – Outlook, Teams, Excel, PowerPoint, Word etc.

Experience with Order/Project Management systems like TapClicks, Basecamp, Monday.com, etc.

Completion of a bachelor’s degree and a multidisciplinary background, preferably in a related major such as marketing, strategy, psychology, sociology or related work experience

To apply, please send resume to: kjakubowski@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.