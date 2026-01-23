HR Director – Field & Corporate

Reports to: VP of HR

Work Location: Detroit, MI

Description

The HR Director is responsible for leading the execution of HR strategies across field and corporate teams. This role ensures consistent, high-quality delivery of HR programs that support business goals, strengthen culture, and drive employee engagement. Operating in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, the HR Director translates strategy into action and partners closely with leaders and teams to build strong relationships, model collaboration and accountability, and drive results.

Responsibilities

Lead and develop the field and corporate HR team with a focus on operational excellence and business partnership.

Direct the HR team and partner with business unit leaders to implement HR initiatives that align with company goals and operational needs.

Ensure consistent HR practices across all locations, fostering a cohesive employee experience.

Support current programs and practices and explore new ones that promote employee belonging, psychological safety, and engagement across diverse geographies and business units.

Acts as a first escalation point supporting HR and leaders through complex employee and/or labor relations matters with a focus on respectful resolution and minimizing disruption to team cohesion.

Support and train HR team in performance management, employee coaching, and development plans, providing the same to business leaders when needed.

Execute and manage key HR processes including, but not limited to, performance reviews and engagement surveys.

Support rollout of corporate HR initiatives across field and corporate populations.

Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws across multiple jurisdictions.

Collaborate closely with the HR Operations Manager to discuss trends, feedback, and ideas for people-related process improvement; may lead or support project work to address changes that need to be made.

Supports Graham Media Group’s participation in various industry recruitment and career planning initiatives.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, business administration, or related field.

Minimum of 5 years of progressive HR leadership experience, including managing a team; multi-site or field HR leadership experience is preferred.

Proven success implementing HR programs and initiatives in a hands-on environment.

Strong knowledge of employment laws across multiple states, HR and employee relations best practices.

Minimum of 3 years of experience with unions and understanding collective bargaining agreements.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and problem-solving skills.

Ability to balance strategic intent with operational execution.

Ability to travel, sometimes at short notice.

To apply, please send resume to: careers@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.