Reports to: Director of Revenue Planning & Analysis

Work Location: Detroit, MI, or remote within GMG markets (Houston or San Antonio, TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA).

Description

Graham Media Group is looking for a sharp, detail-oriented Revenue Analytics Analyst to join our growing Revenue Operations team. Reporting directly to the Director of Revenue Planning & Analysis, you’ll be a key partner in driving data integrity, revenue insights, and operational efficiency across our multi-market portfolio. This role blends analytical rigor with hands-on Salesforce ownership — a great fit for someone who loves both the data and the systems behind it.

Responsibilities

Reporting & Dashboards

Build and maintain dashboards and reports that give leadership clear visibility into revenue performance across markets and categories

Translate raw data into clean, actionable outputs for weekly, monthly, and quarterly business reviews

Identify trends, anomalies, and opportunities in the data and surface them proactively

Forecasting Support

Support the Director with revenue forecasting processes — gathering inputs, maintaining models, and ensuring data accuracy

Help maintain and improve forecast templates and tracking tools

Assist in preparing forecast presentations for senior leadership

Salesforce Administration

Serve as the day-to-day Salesforce administrator for the revenue team — managing users, permissions, fields, workflows, and data integrity

Partner with sales leadership to optimize CRM usage, pipeline hygiene, and reporting accuracy

Troubleshoot system issues and coordinate with IT or vendors on enhancements and integrations

Own documentation for Salesforce processes and configurations

Sales Compensation & Commission Tracking

Support administration of sales compensation plans — tracking attainment, calculating commissions, and reconciling variances

Partner with Finance and HR to ensure accurate and timely commission processing

Maintain compensation plan documentation and respond to seller inquiries

Data Integrity & Quality Control

Perform regular audits and validation checks on CRM, reporting, and forecasting data; investigate and resolve discrepancies

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent years of experience

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a revenue operations, sales analytics, or business analyst role

Hands-on Salesforce administration experience — Salesforce Admin certification a strong plus

Strong Excel/Google Sheets skills; experience with BI tools (Tableau, Looker, Power BI, etc.) preferred

Comfortable working with large datasets and translating complexity into clear summaries

Highly organized with strong attention to detail — you catch errors before others do

Collaborative, low-ego, and comfortable in a fast-moving, multi-market environment

Media, broadcasting, or advertising industry experience a plus, but not required

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact:

Becky Hollandsworth

rhollandsworth@grahammedia.com