The 2018 Winter Olympics are underway and now the 2018 Anchor Games have begun as well.

Just like years past, John Carlin and Lindsey Ward try their luck at some of the most popular Olympic sports.

Up first is skiing, as John tries to reclaim victory on the mountain.

John and Lindsey traveled to Hot Springs to hit the slopes at the Omni Homestead for the first event.

