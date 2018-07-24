WSLS-TV, the Graham Media/NBC affiliate in Roanoke/Lynchburg, VA is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented Account Executive to join our team and sell WSLS-TV, Me TV Roanoke, WSLS.com and our advanced digital solutions.

Responsibilities:

• Maintain and grow a core account list

• Candidate must be a self-starter and a team player

• Primary focus is on developing and growing a new client base

• Exceptional customer service is required

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree preferred

• Broadcast sales experience is preferred, but not required

• Proven track record in direct sales

• Exceptional written and oral communication skills

• Proficient in Microsoft Office applications

• Experience with Wide Orbit traffic and media sales, Matrix/Sales Force preferred, but not required

To apply, please send resume via email to:

Alan Mower amower@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation/bonus plan, as well as a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision and 401k.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.