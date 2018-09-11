WSLS-TV, the Graham Media/NBC affiliate in Roanoke/Lynchburg, VA is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented Account Executive to join our team and sell WSLS-TV, Me TV Roanoke, WSLS.com and our advanced digital solutions.
Responsibilities:
Grow and maintain a core account list. Candidate must be a self-starter and a team player who is goal oriented. The primary focus is on developing and growing a new client base. Exceptional customer service is required.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor’s degree preferred
• Broadcast sales experience is preferred, but not required
• Proven track record in direct sales
• Exceptional written and oral communication skills
• Proficient in Microsoft Office applications
• Experience with Wide Orbit traffic and media sales, Matrix/Sales Force preferred, but not required
Who You Are:
• Goal oriented….you’re known for exceeding your sales goals
• Experienced in building a pipeline of prospects & closing deals
• Persistent with follow-up
• Excellent time management and organizational skills
• You are a great listener that understands the value of asking effective questions
• You love to tell compelling stories which provide valuable perspectives about a prospect’s business
• You have previously sold complex solutions with multiple products and or services.
To apply, please submit your resume and/or cover letter to:
Ashlee Chambers, achambers@wsls.com
No phone calls, please.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.