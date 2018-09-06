Accountant - Temporary

Did you know TV stations need number crunchers too? WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke, owned by Graham Media Group, is looking for a full time Accountant to maintain accounting records and prepare monthly, quarterly and yearly financial statements and reports. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, this is the company for you!

Responsibilities:

As an Accountant for WSLS, you will be responsible for assisting in preparation of capital and operating forecasts and budgets, preparing accounting and audit schedules, and monitoring and administering operating expenses. Additional responsibilities include reconciling general ledger accounts, preparing and reviewing journal entries and ancillary reports, and handle special reporting related to the broadcasting industry, such as music license fee reporting, trade and syndication reporting, and inter-company billing. You can expect to work additional hours at various times throughout the financial calendar. This temporary position is expected to last at least 3 months and has the potential to move to full-time regular hire status.

Qualifications:

• College degree in Accounting or Business Management required

• Broadcasting experience preferred

• Working knowledge of accounting procedures and principles is a must

• Experience with Great Plains and Wide Orbit software, a plus

• Must have good judgment, strong work ethic, and excellent analytical and communication skills

• Candidate must be able to work independently and manage time effectively

Required education:

Bachelor's

Required experience:

Three years of accounting experience

This is a full-time position that may require work during weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

To apply, please submit your resume and/or cover letter to:

Jaimie León, jleon@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

