WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented assistant news director to join our news team.

You’ll live, work, and play in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus, you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches.

WSLS 10 will move into a brand new state-of-the-art broadcast facility this spring. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter and oversee the production of all newscasts, working closely with anchors, reporters and producers on both day-to-day and special project coverage.

Responsibilities:

• Excellent news judgment, storytelling and showcasing skills required

• Work with producers and reporters to review all scripts

• Help producers and on-air talent convey urgency and timeliness in newscasts

• Manage and train newscast producers

• Execute strategic planning across all platforms

• Other responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications:

• This is an excellent opportunity for an executive producer or large market producer with at least five years of experience.

• Excellent communication and writing skills

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

To apply please send links of your work, resume, and references to Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.