Broadcast Engineer

WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke Va. owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full time Broadcast Engineer.  We are looking for a talented individual to join our technical team and be a part of a journey to success.
 
Responsibilities:

  • Install, support and maintain technical broadcast equipment, including but not limited to Production and News automation systems, HD cameras, video servers, ENG and SNG equipment, video routers and bonded cellular equipment.
  • Experience in troubleshooting methodologies that apply to the above listed systems.
  • Self-starter, able to work without direct supervision
  • Effectively work with all departments, receive and communicate instructions via phone, electronic or in person.
  • Able to read and understand technical materials.
  • Able to set priorities under pressure of deadlines.
  • Working knowledge of broadcast station operations.

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule and on call rotation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.  You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.

To apply please send resume via email:

Ricky Williams
rwilliams@wsls.com
            
No Phone Calls Please
 

