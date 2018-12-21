WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke Va. owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full-time Broadcast Engineer. We are looking for a talented individual to join our technical team and be a part of a journey to success

Responsibilities:

• Install, support and maintain technical broadcast equipment, including but not limited to Production and News automation systems, HD cameras, video servers, ENG and SNG equipment, video routers and bonded cellular equipment.

• Experience in troubleshooting methodologies that apply to the above listed systems.

• Self-starter, able to work without direct supervision

• Effectively work with all departments, receive and communicate instructions via phone, electronic or in person.

• Able to read and understand technical materials.

• Able to set priorities under pressure of deadlines.

• Working knowledge of broadcast station operations.

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule and on-call rotation

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.

To apply, please send your resume to:

Ricky Williams, WSLS 10 Chief Engineer: rwilliams@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

