Broadcast Engineering Intern

Job Purpose and Objective:
- To gain an overall view of broadcast engineering by engaging in hands on operations with IT and Engineering management.
- To acquire technical skills and provide support to the operation of WSLS (NBC).
- Assist with the installation and maintenance of broadcast equipment and broadcast systems.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Work with IT Manager to become familiar with and learn how to troubleshoot Automation Systems, Broadcast Servers, HD/SD Video Encoders, HD/SD Video Multiplexers, Video and Audio Processing Frames/Cards and all other digital video processors/servers.
- Under the direction of IT management, learn how to troubleshoot Network Switches, Firewalls, Domain Controllers, SSL VPN Connectivity, Bandwidth Monitoring and Network Access.
- Work with the NPG Service Desk and Vendor Tech Support troubleshooting Windows Workstations, Printers, Digital Phone Systems (VOIP) and end user software.
- Under the direction of the IT Manager troubleshoot Production Control Room (PCR) Systems including but not limited to: CG Systems, News Editing Systems, PCR Switchers, Audio Consoles and Teleprompter Systems.
- Under the direction of the IT Manager, troubleshoot Newsroom Systems including but not limited to: Newsroom Solution Systems like ENPS, Editing Systems, Field Camera Kits, Media Gathering Systems such as CNN.
Qualifications:
- High school diploma required
- Computer related coursework; networking, programming
Physical Demands:
- While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to walk, sit, talk, see and hear.
- Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds unassisted.
- Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions
Work Environment:
- While performing the duties of this job, the employee may occasionally work in outside weather conditions.
- The noise level in the work environment is sometimes loud.
- Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties
To apply, please send your resume to:
Ricky Williams, WSLS 10 Chief Engineer: rwilliams@wsls.com
No phone calls, please.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.
