Broadcast Engineering Intern

Job Purpose and Objective:

To gain an overall view of broadcast engineering by engaging in hands on operations with IT and Engineering management.

To acquire technical skills and provide support to the operation of WSLS (NBC).

Assist with the installation and maintenance of broadcast equipment and broadcast systems.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Work with IT Manager to become familiar with and learn how to troubleshoot Automation Systems, Broadcast Servers, HD/SD Video Encoders, HD/SD Video Multiplexers, Video and Audio Processing Frames/Cards and all other digital video processors/servers.

Under the direction of IT management, learn how to troubleshoot Network Switches, Firewalls, Domain Controllers, SSL VPN Connectivity, Bandwidth Monitoring and Network Access.

Work with the NPG Service Desk and Vendor Tech Support troubleshooting Windows Workstations, Printers, Digital Phone Systems (VOIP) and end user software.

Under the direction of the IT Manager troubleshoot Production Control Room (PCR) Systems including but not limited to: CG Systems, News Editing Systems, PCR Switchers, Audio Consoles and Teleprompter Systems.

Under the direction of the IT Manager, troubleshoot Newsroom Systems including but not limited to: Newsroom Solution Systems like ENPS, Editing Systems, Field Camera Kits, Media Gathering Systems such as CNN.

Qualifications:

High school diploma required

Computer related coursework; networking, programming

Physical Demands:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to walk, sit, talk, see and hear.

Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds unassisted.

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions

Work Environment:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee may occasionally work in outside weather conditions.

The noise level in the work environment is sometimes loud.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties

To apply, please send your resume to:

Ricky Williams, WSLS 10 Chief Engineer: rwilliams@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

