Broadcast Engineering Intern

Job Purpose and Objective:

  • To gain an overall view of broadcast engineering by engaging in hands on operations with IT and Engineering management.
  • To acquire technical skills and provide support to the operation of WSLS (NBC).
  • Assist with the installation and maintenance of broadcast equipment and broadcast systems.

Duties and Responsibilities: 

  • Work with IT Manager to become familiar with and learn how to troubleshoot Automation Systems, Broadcast Servers, HD/SD Video Encoders, HD/SD Video Multiplexers, Video and Audio Processing Frames/Cards and all other digital video processors/servers.
  • Under the direction of IT management, learn how to troubleshoot Network Switches, Firewalls, Domain Controllers, SSL VPN Connectivity, Bandwidth Monitoring and Network Access.
  • Work with the NPG Service Desk and Vendor Tech Support troubleshooting Windows Workstations, Printers, Digital Phone Systems (VOIP) and end user software.
  • Under the direction of the IT Manager troubleshoot Production Control Room (PCR) Systems including but not limited to: CG Systems, News Editing Systems, PCR Switchers, Audio Consoles and Teleprompter Systems.
  • Under the direction of the IT Manager, troubleshoot Newsroom Systems including but not limited to: Newsroom Solution Systems like ENPS, Editing Systems, Field Camera Kits, Media Gathering Systems such as CNN.

Qualifications:

  • High school diploma required
  • Computer related coursework; networking, programming

Physical Demands:

  • While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to walk, sit, talk, see and hear. 
  • Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds unassisted. 
  • Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions

Work Environment:

  • While performing the duties of this job, the employee may occasionally work in outside weather conditions. 
  • The noise level in the work environment is sometimes loud. 
  • Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties

To apply, please send your resume to:

Ricky Williams, WSLS 10 Chief Engineer: rwilliams@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks.   You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

