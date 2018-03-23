WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke, Virginia, owned by Graham Media Group, is looking for a full-time broadcast I.T. engineer. We are looking for a talented individual to join our technical team and be a part of a journey to success.

Responsibilities:

• Responsible for installation, operation, troubleshooting, maintenance and repair of IT, broadcast and non-broadcast equipment

• In the IT realm, you will be working with Cisco networking appliances, Cisco UCS running VMware, Linux, Windows Server and workstation, Active Directory, and patch management platforms such as WSUS and Qualys

• In the broadcast realm, experience with HD-SDI routing and distribution systems, digital workflows where media moves as live IP streams or files across IP networks, RF networks, automated and non-automated production equipment including video switchers, audio consoles, microphones, etc. will be a plus

• This person will need to provide timely support for needs arising during live broadcasts

• Your ability to analyze, research, and troubleshoot systems both as an individual and as a team will be key

Qualifications:

Required:

At least five years of I.T. experience

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of IP networking concepts including distribution/routing, VLAN segregation, access control lists, multicast.

Total mastery of board-level computer repair and operating system installation

Must be able to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Clear understanding of CIFS, iSCSI, NAS, DAS, SAN systems

Preferred:

Experience with virtual environments

Broadcast experience

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule and on-call rotation.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.

To apply, please send your resume to:

Ricky Williams, WSLS 10 Chief Engineer: rwilliams@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke Va. owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full-time Broadcast Engineer. We are looking for a talented individual to join our technical team and be a part of a journey to success.

Copyright 2017 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.