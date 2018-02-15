Broadcast Meteorologist

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented television meteorologist to join our news team.

Responsibilities:

Ideal candidates will be responsible for all content of our weathercasts both on-air and online. Your duties will include prompt action to severe weather outbreaks that include information on-air and online. You must be able to produce a forecast that connects with viewers in a clear and concise manner. You will also engage our viewers on social media. Our team also works together to produce graphics and maps. You must also excel in reporting live from the field. You will also be responsible for making public appearances on behalf of the television station.

Qualifications:

• AMS/NWA Seals preferred.

• Knowledge of Weather Company/MAX equipment preferred.

• One to two years of successful on-air experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high-pressure deadline driven environment.

• College degree in Meteorology preferred.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

