WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking a business manager to join our team. The business manager serves as a key member of the leadership team helping the station operate efficiently and effectively, monitoring key business metrics and identifying and communicating risks and opportunities.

The role includes managing operations, accounting, financial reporting and human resources in order to improve profitability and efficiency of the station operations.

Responsibilities:

• All corporate reporting, variance analysis, and external and internal compliance.

• Manage monthly/quarterly accounting closes, estimates, annual and long-term planning, and capital expenditures.

• Create and monitor sales metrics and manage incentive compensation plans. Represent the business in legal/insurance matters, vendor and client relationships, asset acquisition/disposition, and programming syndication deals.

• Manage, refine and implement all aspects of Financial and Human Resources functions including:

o Perform month-end closing and manage and analyze all financial reporting requirements including revenue recognition, fixed assets management, broadcast rights amortization, retrans management, financial reports preparation and general ledger reconciliation, etc.

o Develop budgets, forecasts and strategic plans. Monitor and analyze plan performances.

o Develop, refine and implement accounting policies and procedures mandated by Sarbanes-Oxley.

o Establish and implement internal controls with respect to cash receipts, accounts payable, accounts receivable, fixed assets, broadcast rights, payroll and human resources.

o Coordinate and maintain effective communications and cooperation between all financial departments and corporate finance.

o Supervise accounting staff and direct the day-to-day accounting operations. Manage and supervise Accounts Payable, Credit and Collections & Payroll functions.

o Oversee local Human Resources activities/initiatives including the negotiation and administration of personnel issues. Keep General Manager informed of all business and personnel issues and serve as a liaison with the corporate human resources.

o Negotiate contracts and established bid process and purchase order procedures.

o Develop financial models to facilitate barter/trade valuation and ad hoc analysis.

o Ensure station operations for compliance to FCC, GAAP, FASB and Sarbanes-Oxley.

o Provide operational information reports for auditors, government agencies and tax department. Assure compliance with company policies, state and federal laws and regulations.

Qualifications:

• College degree in Business Administration and/or Finance preferred, CPA or MBA a plus.

• Prior Human Resources experience preferred.

• Broadcasting and/or digital media experience preferred, although not required.

• Demonstrated success in business/accounting management and expertise in accounting and budget.

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills, good judgment, exceptional work ethic, excellent analytical required.

• Advance proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications; experience with Great Plains and Wide Orbit a plus.

To apply, please send your resume, cover letter and references to Jaimie Leon at jleon@wsls.com.

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks.

You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.