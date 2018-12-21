Careers

Co-Host/Producer, "Daytime Blue Ridge" Lifestyle/Talk Show

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking an exceptional News Anchor/Reporter to join our weekday morning team.

Description:

If you have great ideas for a variety show, are versatile in writing/visual presentation and have a dynamic personality, we want to hear from you!  WSLS 10 is the NBC affiliate in Southwest Virginia and a Graham Media Group station.  This is your opportunity to host a daily, live variety/talk show in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains with an Emmy Award-winning team.  Duties include hosting on-air, producing segments, writing copy, creating evergreen programming and editing video. You will serve as a WSLS 10 representative at community events and help to build an audience for this program.  We are in the process of building a brand new, state-of-the-art digital media complex.  This is an exciting time to be a part of the WSLS 10 family! 

Essential Job Functions:

 •    Generates fresh ideas that are active and engaging.  Meets with production staff and co-host to develop program segments.

•    Appears on a live, daily variety/talk show (scripted and unscripted segments) conducting live or taped interviews/segments/bits

•    Works with producers, directors and video journalist. 

•    Researches and schedules segments for Variety/Talk Show. 

•    Makes decisive and accurate judgments for stories/segments and personal safety.

•    Produces program content daily with co-host and videographer.

•    Interviews guests, manages and plays games with guests, enabling guests to win prizes. 

•    Works with WSLS 10 Sales Department to secure and deliver quality/entertaining segments which are sponsored.

•    Describes or demonstrates products that are featured on the show.

•    Writes and edits copy for on-air and promotional use, post to WSLS.com & social media.

•    Drives to and from shoot locations.

•    Discusses various topics with guests, viewers, sales department.

•    Helps the team develop long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, fresh/compelling content.

•    Represents the station at events throughout the year.

•    Familiarity with ENPS a plus.

•    Creates engaging evergreen programming that can run in any time period.  

Requirements:

•    Excellent organizational and leadership skills

•    Previous on-air experience preferred 

•    Minimum 2-3 years' experience in shooting, and/or writing, editing material for broadcast

•    Ability to work under very tight deadlines, and face intense pressure to incorporate fresh elements into a daily talk show

•    Effective internal and external communication skills 

•    Expert in current and emerging social media platforms

To apply, please send resume via email to:

Heath Oldham: joldham@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks.   You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

