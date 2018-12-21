Co-Host/Producer, "Daytime Blue Ridge" Lifestyle/Talk Show

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking an exceptional News Anchor/Reporter to join our weekday morning team.

Description:

If you have great ideas for a variety show, are versatile in writing/visual presentation and have a dynamic personality, we want to hear from you! WSLS 10 is the NBC affiliate in Southwest Virginia and a Graham Media Group station. This is your opportunity to host a daily, live variety/talk show in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains with an Emmy Award-winning team. Duties include hosting on-air, producing segments, writing copy, creating evergreen programming and editing video. You will serve as a WSLS 10 representative at community events and help to build an audience for this program. We are in the process of building a brand new, state-of-the-art digital media complex. This is an exciting time to be a part of the WSLS 10 family!

Essential Job Functions:

• Generates fresh ideas that are active and engaging. Meets with production staff and co-host to develop program segments.

• Appears on a live, daily variety/talk show (scripted and unscripted segments) conducting live or taped interviews/segments/bits

• Works with producers, directors and video journalist.

• Researches and schedules segments for Variety/Talk Show.

• Makes decisive and accurate judgments for stories/segments and personal safety.

• Produces program content daily with co-host and videographer.

• Interviews guests, manages and plays games with guests, enabling guests to win prizes.

• Works with WSLS 10 Sales Department to secure and deliver quality/entertaining segments which are sponsored.

• Describes or demonstrates products that are featured on the show.

• Writes and edits copy for on-air and promotional use, post to WSLS.com & social media.

• Drives to and from shoot locations.

• Discusses various topics with guests, viewers, sales department.

• Helps the team develop long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, fresh/compelling content.

• Represents the station at events throughout the year.

• Familiarity with ENPS a plus.

• Creates engaging evergreen programming that can run in any time period.

Requirements:

• Excellent organizational and leadership skills

• Previous on-air experience preferred

• Minimum 2-3 years' experience in shooting, and/or writing, editing material for broadcast

• Ability to work under very tight deadlines, and face intense pressure to incorporate fresh elements into a daily talk show

• Effective internal and external communication skills

• Expert in current and emerging social media platforms

To apply, please send resume via email to:

Heath Oldham: joldham@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

