WSLS TV Channel 10, the Graham Media Group owned-NBC station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented Credit Collections/Accounting Clerk professional to be responsible for various accounting and clerical tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts.

Responsibilities:

Additional responsibilities will involve all aspects of department including credit and collections, JE’s, G/L, AP, AR, assisting in the preparation of financial statements and budgets, account reconciliation, log reconciliations and other duties as assigned by the Business Manager.

This position has a dual role as our receptionist; exceptional telephone skills, ability to handle a variety of calls efficiently with diplomacy and tact, excellent interpersonal skills are essential.

Must have good organizational skills, excellent knowledge of basic accounting principles, Microsoft Office Proficient. Strong Excel skills a must. He or She may be required to work additional hours at various times throughout the financial calendar.

Qualifications:

• College degree in Business Administration or Accounting preferred

• Broadcasting experience, preferred

• Working knowledge of accounting is a must

• Experience with Great Plains and Wide Orbit, a definite plus

• Must have good judgment, strong work ethic, and excellent analytical and communication skills

• Candidate must be able to work independently and manage time effectively

To apply please send resume via email or mail to:

Wendy Akers, WSLS 10 business manager: wakers@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2017 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.