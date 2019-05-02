Daytime Blue Ridge Videographer/Commercial Producer

Be a part of an Emmy Award winning show, stellar creative team and in a brand new digital media center!

WSLS is the NBC affiliate in Roanoke/Lynchburg, VA, and is a member of the Graham Media Group. Southwest Virginia’s first station recently moved into a new state-of-the-art digital media facility. WSLS is committed to improving the lives of people in Southwest and Central Virginia and the communities they live in. Our coverage of the news is comprehensive, compelling, accurate, honest and relevant to the community.

Our Creative Services department is looking for a dynamic videographer/editor to join the daily variety & lifestyle show, Daytime Blue Ridge, and commercial production team. This person would shoot and edit on-air, web segments for a fun and lively program and assist with commercial production. This full-time position will work closely with the program’s hosts to brainstorm and execute creative and relevant content. Must also have a knack for integrating sponsored products and services into pieces in an entertaining and interesting way.

Experience /Requirements

• Minimum 1-3 years of experience shooting, and editing material for broadcast or related field.

• Edit, produce video content for daily broadcast and presentation on-air and online.

• Produce, shoot and edit special content and segments for clients.

• Produce, write, shoot and edit commercials.

• Checks and maintains camera and editing equipment.

• Skilled in off-the-shoulder shooting for Live Broadcast Program.

• Helps producers and director in developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, compelling content.

• Generates fresh ideas and meets with production staff and hosts to develop program segments

• Works with sales department to secure and deliver quality/entertaining sponsored segments.

• Works with producers, other video journalists, show hosts and interns.

• Makes decisive and accurate judgments for stories/segments/bits.

• Understanding of field audio and lighting.

• Excellent organizational skills.

• Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.

• Ability to work in a fast paced environment with daily deadlines, changing priorities and incorporate fresh elements into a daily program.

• Effective internal and external communication.

• A positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity and composure--especially under pressure.

• Understand WSLS’s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resumes and previous work examples to:

Heath Oldham, Creative Services Director: joldham@wsls.com

Location:

WSLS 10

821 5th Street NE.

Roanoke, VA 24016

No phone calls please.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



