Director - Television News

Responsibilities:

• Candidates must possess the creative skills to direct newscasts and other special programming in a fast pace live news environment.

• Must have strong knowledge of control room automation (Grass Valley IGNITE).

• The Director will build rundowns (automated) for all live and recorded broadcasts, operate Control Room computer and automation systems, which includes the creation and utilization of templates to automate production functions including: technical directing, audio mixing, robotics operations, commercial integration, live/remote segment cut-ins, video file playback, graphics insertion, and switching.

• The Director works in conjunction with editorial and production personnel to execute newscasts utilizing an automated production control system.

• Must be able to perform under pressure, meet deadlines and communicate well with crew and producers.

• Candidate will work with News, Programming and Engineering management on all station projects.

• Flexible schedule required, strong leadership and computer skills are requested.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications:

• Minimum of 3 years experience in a major market directing newscasts in an automated production environment

• Degree in Communications or related field is desired

• Must be motivated, creative and able to meet strict deadlines

• Must be willing to work evenings, and on weekends with short notice and perform other related duties as assigned

To apply, please send your resume and/or cover letter to:

Amit Patel, WSLS 10 Production Manager: apatel@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

