Director - Television News

WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke, Virginia, owned by Graham Media Group, is looking for a full-time director to work in conjunction with editorial and production staff to execute newscasts utilizing an automated production control system

Responsibilities:

Candidates must possess the creative skills to direct newscasts and other special programming in a fast pace live news environment. Must have strong knowledge of control room automation (Grass Valley IGNITE). The director will build rundowns (automated) for all live and recorded broadcasts, operate Control Room computer and automation systems, which includes the creation and utilization of templates to automate production functions including: technical directing, audio mixing, robotics operations, commercial integration, live/remote segment cut-ins, video file playback, graphics insertion, and switching. The director works in conjunction with editorial and production personnel to execute newscasts utilizing an automated production control system. Must be able to perform under pressure, meet deadlines and communicate well with crew and producers. Candidate will work with News, Programming and Engineering management on all station projects. Flexible schedule required, strong leadership and computer skills are requested.



NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years in a major market directing newscasts in an automated production

Degree in Communications or related field is desired

Must be motivated, creative and able to meet strict deadlines

Must be willing to work evenings, and on weekends with short notice and perform other related duties as assigned

To apply, please submit your resume and/or cover letter to Amit Patel, Production Manager: apatel@wsls.com.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license.

No phone calls please.

