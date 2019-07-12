WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, VA is seeking an Editor to join our award-winning staff. You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you're only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

Description:

The position is responsible for ingesting and editing raw video from a variety of sources for our newscasts. This position will also do some limited videography, once trained.

Responsibilities:

• Edit news broadcasts and cut-in’s (packages, voice-overs, sots & teases) for newscasts.

• Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts while adhering to strict deadlines.

• Coordinate live remotes via ENG & LiveU/TVU for newscasts.

• Work closely as a team player in a competitive environment with producers, reporters, videographers, assignment desk.

Qualifications:

• Multi-talented individual with 1-year experience preferred as an editor. Possible consideration for entry level with college editing experience.

• Edit quickly and accurately on non-linear edit systems. We edit with Grass Valley (Edius) system.

• Juggle numerous projects at once in a fast paced environment with persistent deadlines and changing priorities.

• Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

• Positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity, and composure – especially under pressure.

• Valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

