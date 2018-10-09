WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, VA is seeking an Editor/Videographer to join our award-winning staff.

Description:

This position is responsible for ingesting and editing raw video from a variety of sources for our newscasts. It also includes remote news gathering by shooting news and sports stories in the field.

Duties also include the ability to gather information, make decisions on shots to be used and edited inside newscasts.

Responsibilities:

• Work with producers and reporters to edit news content for on-air broadcasts.

• Work independently and with reporters to gather news content in the field with a video camera.

Qualifications:

• Edit with Grass Valley non-linear editing system (EDIUS)

• Ability to use Panasonic/JVC HD cameras.

• Ability to use TVU equipment for live broadcasts.

• Ability to work under deadline pressures.

• Prefer non-linear editing experience and educational background in communications and/or journalism.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.