WSLS-TV is a NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties. We are currently seeking a motivated General Sales Manager (GSM) to join our dynamic team. The candidate will lead the day to day sales and marketing activities of WSLS-TV, MeTV, wsls.com, and all Graham Media Group related digital properties associated with the station.

The successful candidate will have a command of sales and marketing, be a dynamic leader of people, be a team player, understand the importance of long-range planning and strategy, possess a strong work ethic, and have the highest standards of integrity. This individual will have experience recruiting exceptional sellers, coaching, training and leading team members to consistently grow market share and new revenue streams.

Principal functions essential to the job:

The GSM reports to VP/General Manager and specifically she/he will be responsible for:

• Oversight of transactional business negotiations coordinating with local, national, and digital sales managers.

• Management of sales inventory, setting of rates and coordinating with the station’s operations/traffic specialists and the Graham Media Group Traffic Hub.

• Supervision of all aspects of national, local and digital sales personnel in achieving revenue budgets and accomplishing the goals and objectives of the station’s sales plan.

• Development of short and long-range sales plans and objectives, developing new business, digital, and yearly revenue budgets and administration of them throughout the year.

• The successful candidate will be part of the station’s senior management team and will oversee the recruitment and retention of sales, creative sales, and research personnel.

• Understanding of digital media and its prominent role in cross-platform selling, strong computer skills and a thorough knowledge of digital analytic, pricing, and negotiating.

• Ability to set measurable goals, analyze sales market sales trends, work to motivate a team of seasoned sellers, and the ability to hold mangers and sales personnel accountable to department and station goals.

• Other projects as assigned by the General Manager.

Minimum skills, knowledge and qualifications:

• Bachelors degree or equivalent sales experience required or essential

• 7 years experience in broadcast sales preferred, 3 to 5 of those years as a sales manager ideal

• Experience with Nielsen ratings and a successful track record in an extremely competitive environment

• Knowledge of Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Media Sales and Sales Force desired

• Successful track record driving local revenue and selling creative solutions

• Ability to work in a collaborative team environment

• Strong oral, written and interpersonal communication skills

• Strong and positive leadership skills a must

• Highly skilled leader, negotiator, and motivator

• Assertive, organized and creative problem solver

• Must possess a valid state driver's

To apply, please resume to:

Jaimie León, General Manager: jleon@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.