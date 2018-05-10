Graphic Designer

If you have a stellar reel, are versatile in style and design, and create innovative graphics, we want to hear from you! Work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and with an award-winning creative team. WSLS 10 is the NBC affiliate in Southwest Virginia and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties. We have an exciting opportunity for a full-time Graphics Designer.

Description:

The position will serve as a key member of the creative services team, focusing on creating compelling elements for promotion, news and sales. This position will also help manage the overall branding presentation, on-air and online. You will create entire production designs, show opens, promos, ID's and more for WSLS.

Responsibilities:

• Work under tight deadlines to conceptualize and create compelling still and animations for sales, promotions, news, print, digital and station events.

• Help Creative Services team conceptualize and enhance station promotion

• Work with Creative Services Director for the creation of map and ticker templates

• Implement and communicate new elements from the Design hub

• Maintains close contact with the Design hub and serves a station liaison

• Create entire graphics packages for sports programming, newscasts, special reports, talk shows, web sites, etc.

Qualifications:

• College degree in graphic design, kinetic imaging, marketing or communications preferred.

• Prior graphic design experience in broadcast/digital media required

• Advanced proficiency in Adobe products and 3D creation software (3D Max, Cinema 4D or similar program) a plus.

• Must have strong design skills and the ability to generate a project from concept to completion

• Knowledgeable on Miranda/Vertigo playout a plus

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills required.

To apply, please send resume and a link with examples of work to:

Heath Oldham, Marketing Director: jheatholdham@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.