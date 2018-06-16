Morning News Reporter

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, VA is seeking an experienced reporter to join our award-winning staff.

Description:

We’re looking for an enterprise storyteller who thrives on reporting people driven stories on all platforms, from broadcast to digital. This position will operate out of our main Roanoke office. You’ll be responsible for reporting “live” during our two-hour (5A-7A) newscast. You’ll be responsible for turning new news content each morning. You’ll also be responsible for reporting on breaking news during our morning newscast.

Responsibilities:

• Work closely with News management and producers to cover pre-planned and breaking news events

• Produce content for our television, web, and social media platforms

• Multi-task on tight deadlines and do active live shots

Qualifications:

• Write and producer stories in advance for morning newscast

• Work closely with producers from a remote location

• Report live for morning and possibly the noon newscasts as determined by news management

• Create content for digital platforms, including wsls.com

• Candidate should have a minimum of one year of television news experience

• A college degree in broadcast journalism, communication, or other related area is preferred

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

