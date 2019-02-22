Morning News Reporter

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking an exceptional Reporter to join our weekday morning news team.

You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you're only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches.

WSLS 10 will move into a brand new state-of-the-art broadcast facility this spring.

The ideal candidate must have an engaging personality and connect with our audience. You must have a strong on-air presence, deliver compelling live shots, and tell great stories. We’re looking for someone who also embraces the power of social media.

The ideal candidate must also embrace station events and becoming involved in the communities we serve.

Qualifications:

• Two years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high-pressure deadline driven environment

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Strategically engage in social media and digital platforms

• Make appearances before social and civic groups at school on behalf of the station

• College degree in Journalism/Communications

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

