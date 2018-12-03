Weekday morning news anchor/reporter

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking an exceptional News Anchor/Reporter to join our weekday morning team.

Description:

You’ll live and work in the beautiful mountains of Southwest Virginia. The ideal candidate must have an engaging personality and connect with our audience. You must have a strong on-air presence, deliver compelling live shots, and tell great stories. We’re looking for someone who also embraces the power of social media.

Responsibilities:

You should have strong journalistic instincts, solid news judgment, a strong presence on the anchor desk, as well as strong live shot skills. The ideal candidate must also embrace station events and becoming involved in the communities we serve. You will also be responsible for writing web stories and contributing to social media.

Qualifications:

• Three years of successful anchor/reporting experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high-pressure deadline driven environment

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Strategically engage in social media and digital platforms

• Make appearances before social and civic groups at school on behalf of the station

• Provide input to newscast producer on content and format

• College degree in Journalism/Communications

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.