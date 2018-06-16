Multi-Media Journalist (MMJ) - Southside Bureau

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, VA is seeking an experienced multi-media journalist (MMJ) to join our award winning staff.

Description:

We’re looking for an enterprise storyteller who thrives on reporting people-driven stories on all platforms, from broadcast to digital.

This position will operate out of our Southside bureau, which is located in Danville, Virginia. You’ll cover three counties: Henry, Pittsylvania, and Halifax counties along the Virginia/North Carolina border.

There’s a lot of news that’s generated in this portion of our viewing area so we need someone who can hit the ground running from day one.

Responsibilities:

• Work closely with news management and producers to cover pre-planned and breaking news events

• Shoot, write and edit news stories

• Produce content for our television, web and social media platforms

• Multi-task on tight deadlines and do active live shots.

Qualifications:

• Shoot, write and edit stories for same day air

• Work closely with producers from a remote location

• Report live for various newscasts as determined by news management

• Create content for digital platforms, including wsls.com

• Candidate should have a minimum of one year of television news experience

• A college degree in broadcast journalism, communication, or other related area is preferred

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

